HCL aims to inoculate 3.5 lakh India staff before June 30

The HCL group on Thursday said it aims to vaccinate 3.5 lakh employees and their families in India with the first dose before June 30, and has earmarked over ₹100 crore towards the vaccination drive. HCL-including group companies HCL Technologies, HCL Infosystems and HCL Healthcare, and Shiv Nadar Foundation and its institutions - has already vaccinated more than 25 per cent of its eligible workforce with at least one dose, a statement said.

“HCL is investing over ₹100 crore to ensure free vaccination services for employees and their families, as well as the third party vendor personnel working with the organisation. HCL plans to have administered approximately 7,00,000 doses (including two doses per person) by the end of the drive," it added.

As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts to tackle the shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and other resources. Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 20.2 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

Inoculating all employees

HCL has planned capacities for vaccinating 100 per cent of its India-based, eligible employees and their families with the first dose before June 30. It has been conducting vaccination drives, offering employees the opportunity to get inoculated at clinics managed by HCL Healthcare and at HCL's campuses in Noida, Lucknow and Chennai. It is also in the process of making more such centres operational in a phased manner.

"At HCL, we are taking all necessary initiatives to ensure the safe vaccination of employees and their family members as well as third party vendor personnel who have supported us in keeping our business running in these difficult times. With the ongoing pandemic, we believe that vaccination is possibly the strongest way to fight Covid-19," HCL Technologies Chief Human Resources Officer, Apprao VV said.

HCL said it is in discussions with vaccine manufacturers and top-tier hospitals, to provide Covid-19 vaccination support for its India-based employees. Additionally, it is also working with partner NGOs to support communities where it operates with the vaccine registration process, along with providing relevant information regarding Covid-19, as approved by government authorities.

IT majors vaccinate staff

Earlier this week, Infosys had said it has enabled vaccination for 14,150 employees and their family members through its centres, and is in the process of setting up additional facilities across its campuses in India. The Bengaluru-based company had also announced that it has doubled its commitment towards Covid relief efforts to ₹200 crore. IT major Wipro has also said it expects to have access to about one lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines for its employees and their families, beginning early June.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is setting up over 100 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across the country and tying up with hospitals and health care providers to procure doses for inoculating its associates and their families.

Tech Mahindra has also rolled out a vaccination drive for its associates and dependent family members above the age of 18 years at its campuses in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The vaccination drive includes the company's support staff and contract staff workers as well.