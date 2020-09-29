HCL Tech to explore new areas of growth

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) on Tuesday said it will continue to invest in enhancing its capabilities, attracting top talent, and innovating for the future.
The company will also explore new areas of growth as it addresses the challenges and opportunities of a new world order, Roshni Nadar, Chairperson, HCL Tech, said at the annual general meeting (AGM).
In her first address to the shareholders as a Chairperson, she said, “As the new world order evolves, we will continue to be persistent in our vision and nimble in our approach to meet the business and social responsibility goals we have set forth. Our business practices will be sustainable and our growth will continue to be inclusive and diverse. Digital transformation for our clients and within our enterprise will continue to drive our business agenda.”
She said HCL has been delivering industry leading growth consistently for the last four years and highest CAGR over the last four years with an exceptional performance across all metrics in financial year 2020.
HCL, through all its entities, has significantly ramped up its efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nadar said adding that with a skilled workforce and a dedicated on-ground team, its strategy encompasses the three pillars of Relief, Restoration, and Build-Back.
“Under these pillars, we are supporting government action in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka by establishing and scaling innovative digital solutions, setting up integrated control centers and helplines,” she said.
She further said the challenges in external environment have created new demand for products and services and the company has seen growth in several areas, including infrastructure and cybersecurity services, e-commerce, digital marketing, and digital experience.
