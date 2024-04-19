Hyundai Motor India Ltd aims to enhance sales in rural markets through its ‘Grameen Mahotsav’ initiative, capitalising on the robust sales momentum it has witnessed in these areas in recent months.

The share of rural markets in the company’s total sales has seen a surge and now rural accounts for one-fifth of its total volumes.

“Our sustained efforts towards bolstering rural connect are bearing great fruits and Hyundai has witnessed a remarkable growth in rural markets in 2023-2024. We sold 1.15 lakh vehicles in rural India last year, a growth of 11 per cent over 2022-23. We are confident that with good monsoon, increasing income levels and improved infrastructure, the contribution from rural markets will further increase, said Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

The ‘Grameen Mahotsav’ rural outreach programme aims to deepen Hyundai’s ties with rural markets through specially designed events at 16 locations across the country. The initiative will engage dealers, rural influencers, financiers, customers and their families to build a strong network, enhancing brand recall and driving sales in rural markets.

Hyundai has planned a range of engaging activities under the ‘Grameen Mahotsav’ programme, including attractive product displays, interactive demonstrations and customer experience programmes. The two-day Grameen Mahotsav carnival will feature a vibrant marketplace with artisanal crafts, carnival rides, gaming zones and food stalls.

“Grameen Mahotsav will serve as a platform for Hyundai to delve into the vast potential of rural markets. The company aims to not only cater to evolving aspirations but also identify and welcome new customers into the Hyundai family, said a company statement.