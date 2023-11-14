HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday said it has appointed Sonia Eland as Executive Vice President and Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand with effect from April 1, 2024. In her new role, Eland will report to Swapan Johri, President, Growth Markets at HCLTech, the company said in a statement.

She will be based in Sydney and takes over from Michael Horton who moves into a consulting role after a successful stint of close to 10 years during which he helped establish HCLTech as a trusted digital technology services partner in Australia and New Zealand, it said.

Eland brings with her over three decades of experience across a diverse set of industries such as consulting, technology, banking, retail and travel. Prior to joining HCLTech, she was the Technology Strategy and Transformation Partner at Deloitte Australia. In the past, she has worked with organisations such as DXC Technology, CSC, Fujitsu, Westpac and HSBC. She is an alumna of Macquarie Business School and the University of Sydney.

“I am confident that her rich experience adds immense value to our clients and our growth strategy in Australia and New Zealand. I look forward to working with her. On behalf of everyone at HCLTech, I would like to thank Michael for his immense contribution in boosting the company’s growth in the region,” said Swapan Johri, President, Growth Markets, APAC, HCLTech.

HCLTech has been operating in Australia and New Zealand for over two decades, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI across a range of verticals. This year, the company extended its partnerships with ANZ Bank, Cricket Australia, and agribusiness firm Elders. HCLTech continues to deliver the company’s Reconciliation Action Plan, taking meaningful action to advance reconciliation.

