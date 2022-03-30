Healthcare major Aster DM to launch super app for all its offerings

Aster DM Healthcare which runs 27 hospitals including 14 in India and the rest in the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will launch a super app which will provide services on a single platform.

According to its Chairman and Managing Director Azad Moopen, “We will launch the app in GCC in the next quarter and in India immediately after that. The intention is to enable easy access of all our services under a single platform and provide a comprehensive eco-system of care.” Bain Consulting has been working with Aster to develop its growth strategy and also to integrate the group’s offerings, the CMD added.

Stating that business had come back to a growth phase with it being better than pre-Covid level, Moopen said that the group will look at synergistic opportunities for inorganic growth too. “There are some headwinds happening where small hospitals are finding it difficult to manage due to many reasons and not just Covid impact. So they are aligned to give hospitals for operations management. We will examine if the opportunity is right.”

Aster DM runs 5,080 hospital beds including 3,920 in India and has a presence in primary, secondary and tertiary care. It currently has a presence in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala. Moopen also said that as a part of its growth strategy into areas of business adjacencies it has expanded Aster Clinical Lab to currently include two reference labs, ten satellite labs and eighty patient experience centres apart from 130 branded pharmacies under a brand license agreement.

Recently the company had also signed an MoU with the TN government to expand operations in the southern State with a planned investment of ₹500 crore. “We have a strong footprint across most of southern and western India. Tamil Nadu was a gap and we are trying to plug it” said Moopen explaining the recent foray.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal for the period ending 31 December 2021, the company has recorded revenues of ₹7,525 crore and a net profit of ₹355 crore. On Wednesday, shares of the company were trading flat at ₹195 per share.