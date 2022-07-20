Healthtech startup Fitterfly raises $12 million in Series A funding round

Fitterfly, a healthtech start-up has raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and Fireside Ventures.

The co-investors in this round include 9 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts and Nihar Parikh, Founder of 4point0 Health Ventures and Sriram Natarajan, Founder of Molbio.

The funding will be used to increase the reach of Diabefly, their award-winning digital therapeutics and clinically-proven program to prevent, manage and reverse diabetes. It will also be used to enhance Fitterfly’s technology stack to give unique clinical insights.

Dr Arbinder Singal, CEO and Co-Founder, Fitterfly said, “This funding will help us strengthen our research, launch new verticals in the heart health space and grow our customer base by reaching out to people living with diabetes as well as the universe of doctors and organizations in the field of chronic disease management.” The firm wants to take its clinically-proven diabetes and weight management system to the people who need it the most, he added.

With a slew of personalized digital therapeutic programs they offer, Fitterfly is championing an advanced approach to control diabetes by focusing on personalized glycemic response-based coaching.

Kanwaljit Singh, Founder and Managing Partner, Fireside Ventures, which co-led the funding, said, “When we backed Fitterfly last year, we were sure of their capabilities in this domain. Today, as we reaffirm our support to them, we hope to see the same zeal in expanding their reach.”

Founded in 2016 by Dr Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, Fitterfly has over 200 employees and is headquartered in Navi Mumbai. The company has raised a total of $16.6 million till date.