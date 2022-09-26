Hero Electric to set up plant in Rajasthan with ₹1,200 crore

Hero Electric on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to set up its mega electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub with an annual production capacity of two million units, with an investment of over ₹1,200 crore.

Located in Salarpur industrial region, the state-of-the-art manufacturing is spread over 170 acres and will commence commercial production by the end of 2023.

“The facility will provide direct or indirect employment opportunities,” the company said in a statement. “The upcoming facility will be equipped with modern equipment, robotics, and innovative technologies and utilise sustainable and renewable resources like solar energy.”

“Strengthening our commitment towards carbon-free mobility, we are delighted to announce our new manufacturing facility in Salarpur, Rajasthan. This mega manufacturing facility is part of our capacity enhancement to boost EV adoption across India. It will allow the State to spearhead clean mobility solution shift and promote ecological tourism practices," said Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric.

Rajasthan hungry for EV

Rajasthan is becoming the new EV manufacturing hub for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and ancillaries. There are companies like Okinawa that already have facilities in the State, while Hero MotoCorp is rolling out its Vida brand of EV from Jaipur on October 7.