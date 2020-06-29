Hester Bio to focus on business rationalisation

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
Turbulent economic conditions in the country and abroad have hammered sales and profitability for animal vaccines major, Hester Biosciences Ltd. The company is now focusing on rationalisation of products, territorial spread of sales workforce and ‘smart’ operations in a changed dynamics of businesses post Covid-19.
“Last year wasn't good for us due to internal as well as external factors. We invested in marketing and sales for increased geographical coverage. But that didn't provide us commensurate growth because of a recessionary condition in poultry segment. So, our expenses went up and the sales went down. That resulted into reduction in topline and bottomline,” Rajiv Gandhi, Managing Director, Hester Biosciences, told Businessline. The poultry health division showed a de-growth by 5 per cent during the fiscal.
Brucellosis vaccine order soon
However, Gandhi believes that revival is just round the corner.
In an immediate boost for the company, the government’s programme on elimination of Brucellosis disease in cattle under the National Animal Disease Control Programme will unlock growth opportunity. “We have participated in the government tender and there were only two participants. So, the business would probably be divided between the two. We are now waiting for the Government to place an order, Gandhi said adding that the order has been delayed by a few months. “We expect that to happen by next month,” he added.
The market for Brucellosis vaccine is estimated at ₹80-100 crore and this would give Hester a big boost. For the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which is a bigger market estimated at ₹1,000 crore, Hester plans to take a relook at its plan before venturing into FMD vaccine business.
On the tie-up with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to develop vaccine for Covid-19, Gandhi said work to develop the vaccine has been initiated. “A recombinant vaccine is being developed in collaboration with IIT Guwahati. We hope to get into animal trials by November-December,” he said. The vaccine is likely to be out by about a year-and-a-half after the initial animal trials.
The company has put on hold capex or fund raising plans till the completion of the first half of the fiscal. “We plan to stabilise and consolidate our operations at present,” he said.
The company posted net profit of ₹5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, 60 per cent lower from ₹12 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales for the quarter stood at ₹41 crore, against ₹49 crore, down 15 per cent.
For FY20, the company reported net profit of ₹31 crore, down 29 per cent from ₹44 crore in the previous year. Net sales stood at ₹169 crore, down 1 per cent from ₹171 crore in the previous year.
The company’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹6.60 per equity share or 66 per cent for the FY20 .
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...