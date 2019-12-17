Hetero launches HIV drug Taffic

Antiretroviral manufacturer, Hetero, has launched its 3-in-1 antiretroviral combination drug ,Taffic, in the domestic market with due approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The product will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd. in India.

Taffic, a once-a-day single pill, is a combination of three medicines – Bictegravir (50mg), Emtricitabine (200mg), and Tenofovir Alafenamide (25mg).

The product is for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type (HIV-1) infection in adults who have no antiretroviral treatment history or replacing the current antiretroviral regimen in those who have viral copies less than 50 per ml in the blood at least for three months with no prior treatment failure and resistance to any components.

The 3-in-1 combination drug helps to prevent HIV from multiplying and works together to decrease the amount of HIV in the patient’s blood to undetectable levels. This lowers the prospects of patients developing various HIV associated illnesses, thereby improving their quality of life.

“Studies suggest that the combination of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide has shown high antiviral efficacy and safety profile in HIV patients,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a releaseon Tuesday.

The drug is manufactured in Hetero’s manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, approved by international regulatory bodies.