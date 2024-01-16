Himadri Speciality Chemical, a global speciality chemical conglomerate, on Tuesday, reported a 71.17 per cent year-on-year jump to ₹107.89 crore in its standalone net profit for the third quarter this fiscal.

In the third quarter last fiscal, the Kolkata-based company’s net profit had stood at ₹63.03 crore. The company’s revenue during the period under review rose 1.46 per cent y-o-y at ₹1052.51 crore (₹1,037.39 crore), according to a stock exchange filing.

EBITDA soared 59.43 per cent y-o-y to ₹169 crore (₹106 crore).

Commenting on the results, Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical, said the company’s profit improvements were result of in-house technology leading to cost optimisation while delivering competitive cost and superior value proposition to its customers. “With our product innovation, we are consistently making a shift towards higher value-added products,” Choudhary added.

On Tuesday, the company’s scrip closed at ₹392.90 apiece on the BSE, up 4.49 per cent from the previous close.

EoM