Hindalco acquires Ryker for ₹323 cr

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has acquired Ryker Base, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polycab India for ₹323 crore.
The acquisition was executed through Hindalco’s wholly-owned subsidiary Renuka Investments and Finance.
Ryker has a cast and rolled copper wire rod manufacturing facility of 225,000 tonne at Waghodia in Gujarat. The company’s copper wire rod facility, which uses German technology, consumes less energy and is significantly lower on carbon emissions. The plant is well aligned with Hindalco’s ESG focus.
Hindalco operates one of the world’s largest single-location custom copper smelters at Dahej in Gujarat, with a copper rod capacity of 345,000 tonne.
The acquisition will further strengthen Hindalco’s copper rod manufacturing capacity by providing a time-to-market advantage, allowing the company to cater to the growing demand from electrical and electronics sectors.
Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said the copper produced by the company is a vital input for India’s accelerating journey on electrification, urbanisation, renewables and e-mobility.
The acquisition will also take forward Hindalco’s downstream strategy.
Hindalco is in the process of setting up a greenfield aluminium extrusions plant at Silvassa, and a flat-rolled products facility in Hirakud to enhance its product mix towards more value-added products. The Ryker deal will further enhance downstream portfolio.
Hindalco, the largest copper producer, with products that are customised for use in home electrification and core sectors such as power, construction, automobiles and Indian Railways.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...