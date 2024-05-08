Hero MotoCorp will announce its Q4 FY24 results today. According to analysts, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to post a robust growth in its net profit on the back of strong volume growth, new product mix and softening of commodity prices.

The company has launched Xtreme 125R in the fast-growing 125cc motorcycle category in January. The model has been received well, and helped the company regain its market share from 9.7 per cent in December to 15.7 per cent) in March.

The company is likely to report a net profit around ₹1,025 crore. This would be around 20 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth compared to ₹859 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations for the January-March quarter is also expected to rise by around 13 per cent y-o-y to around ₹9,380 crore against ₹8,307 crore in the same period last year.

The company sold 5,13,296 of two-wheelers in April in the domestic market, registering a y-o-y growth of 33 per cent as compared with 3,86,184 units in April 2023.

At 1 p.m., shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading at ₹4,522 apiece on the BSE on Monday, up 0.98 per cent from the previous close.