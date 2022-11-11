Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has reported that its net profit in the September quarter was down 35 per cent at ₹2,205 crore against ₹3,417 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to lower realisation and higher cost.

Revenue was up 18 per cent at ₹56,176 crore (₹47,665 crore) on higher volumes. Ebitda dipped 29 per cent to ₹5,743 crore (₹8,045 crore).

Aluminium upstream revenue was up 11 per cent at ₹8,215 crore (₹7,421 crore) but Ebitda was down 57 per cent to ₹1,347 crore (₹3,128 crore) due to higher input costs and unfavourable macros.

Downstream aluminium revenue was up at ₹2,884 crore (₹2,549 crore), while sales was up 11 per cent at 95,000 tonnes (86,000 tonnes). Downstream EBITDA more than doubled to ₹200 crore (₹76 crore), primarily due to better pricing.

Revenue from the copper was up one per cent at ₹9,658 crore on account of higher volumes, while Ebitda was up 55 per cent at ₹544 crore (₹352 crore) on the back of higher domestic sales.

The US subsidiary of Hindalco, Novelis, reported one per cent fall in Ebitda to ₹4,047 crore (₹4,100 crore) due to higher inflationary pressures and unfavourable foreign exchange translation.

Total shipments of flat rolled products was up at 2 per cent at 9,84,000 tonnes (9,68,000 tonnes) driven by recovery in automotive and aerospace shipments.

Novelis’ revenue was up 17 per cent at $4.8 billion ($4.1 billion) on higher volumes and higher average aluminium prices.

Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said despite a surge in input costs, the company produced the highest-ever aluminium metal as the company transitioned to an integrated business model which supports profits even in challenging times.

While the upstream aluminium business’ Ebitda was impacted due to elevated raw material and energy costs, the downstream business Ebitda more than doubled due to better pricing and market demand.