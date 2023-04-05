Hindalco Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has scaled down its capex plans substantially by 43 per cent, due mainly to headwinds at subsidiary Novelis.

In an interaction with analysts at its annual investor day on Tuesday, the management announced a reduction in its five-year capex plans to $4.5 billion from the earlier $7.9 billion.

The growth projects have been deferred but not cancelled, the management assured analysts.

Greenfield capacity in US

A year ago, the company had planned to spend the amount from FY23 to FY27 and now the much-reduced amount will be spent during FY24 to FY28. The main focus of its expenditure will be greenfield rolling capacity in the US, and debottlenecking and recycling units across geographies.

Projects worth $1.6 billion that have been deferred are rolling capacities in Brazil, Europe and downstream capacity in China. In India, downstream aluminium capacities will go ahead as planned, while upstream capacities will be deferred.

De-stocking, weak demand at Novelis

Novelis is facing de-stocking and demand weakness in the can segment, inflationary pressures in Europe, and challenges in the speciality end-market demand in North America and Europe, due to higher interest rates and weak economic growth.

The headwinds are likely to persist through this year, affecting Novelis’ profitability margins, and are expected to normalise only towards the end of the year, the management told analysts.

The company is, however, focused on its ESG initiatives, especially at Novelis, where it is estimated to have already achieved well over half its estimated target for 2050.