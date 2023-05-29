Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported standalone net loss of ₹3.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, from ₹1.76 crore. Total income dropped to ₹69.86 crore from ₹72.11 crore on revenue from operations.

Net loss for FY23 narrowed to ₹10.57 crore from ₹12.63 crore. Total income fell to ₹233.76 crore against ₹298.12 crore.

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited manufactures electronic components and power generation equipment. The company offers overhead conductors and electro-porcelain high-tension insulators. Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure markets its products globally.