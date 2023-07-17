Hindware Home Innovation Ltd announced the appointment of Salil Kapoor as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will lead the Consumer Business, overseeing both Consumer Appliances and Retail divisions along with the water heater JV with Groupe Atlantic of France.

“As an industry veteran in consumer durables, his expertise in market expansion, innovation, and building strong customer relationships will be instrumental in further strengthening Hindware Home Innovation Ltd as a key player in the industry,” the company added.

Kapoor’s career span three decades during which he led leadership positions at various companies including LG Electronics, Samsung, Microsoft, Dish TV, and Voltas. His last assignment was as the Business Unit Head of appliances Business Unit at Orient Electric.

Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, said, “ We are deeply committed to making Hindware Home Innovation a leading consumer appliance brand and offer our customers high-end innovative products. Salil is an exceptional business leader with an excellent track record across multiple leading companies in the consumer goods industry. His experience and profound understanding of the consumer appliance industry aligns well with our growth ambitions.”

“I am thrilled to join Hindware Home Innovation Limited, one of the most consumer-focused appliances companies in the Indian market. I look forward to collaborating with the highly talented team and committed partners to leverage our collective strengths and further build on the company’s success, explore new avenues for growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders,” Kapoor added.