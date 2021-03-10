Hitachi ABB Power Grids bags ₹160-crore order to supply transformers to Railways

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India has bagged orders worth ₹160 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and the Central Organisation for Rail Electrification (CORE) to power electric freight locomotives for the Railways.
For CLW, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will deliver traction transformers for one of the Railways’ most successful class of locomotives, WAG 9, which was developed in response to strong growth in the rail freight transportation sector; for CORE, it will supply track-side transformers.
“These orders are a source of immense pride for us at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. They advance our vision of playing a pivotal role in rail electrification in India and enabling improvements in rail safety, capacity and speed,” said N Venu, CEO and Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India.
“Such partnerships will help lower our dependence on imported fossil fuel and reduce both fuel costs and carbon emissions for the Indian Railways,” he added.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids will deliver track-side transformers rated 132 kV (kilovolt) to CORE and traction transformers rated 25 kV to CLW. The track-side transformers reduce power voltage from the utility power network to a suitable level before feeding it to the railway catenary conductors. Traction transformers route power from the catenary for essential train functions such as traction, lighting, ventilation, braking, signalling and communication.
The Railways is aiming to create a future-ready railway system, bringing down logistics costs for the industry and supporting the Make-in-India initiative. This plan aligns with the government’s goal of achieving 100 per cent rail electrification by December 2023 and making the Railways a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030.
