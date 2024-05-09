Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent fall in its March quarter net profit on lower refining margins and announced one bonus share for every two shares held.

Its consolidated net profit of ₹2,709.31 crore in January-March—the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal—compares to ₹3,608.32 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

The firm earned $6.93 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter against the $8.50 per barrel refining margin in the preceding quarter.

Also read: SBI Q4 profit jumps 24% on strong loan demand

HPCL board also approved a 1:2 bonus issue—1 share for every 2 shares held.

Turnover was higher at ₹1.22-lakh crore when compared to ₹1.15-lakh crore in January-March 2023.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, HPCL reported a record net profit of ₹16,014.61 crore as opposed to a loss of ₹6,980.23 crore in the previous year.

At 2.57 pm, HPCL’s share declined 4.19 per cent to trade at ₹501.30 on the NSE.