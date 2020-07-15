Honda Cars launches new City starting at ₹10.90 lakh

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Wednesday launched the much-awaited all-new fifth generation City priced between ₹10.90 lakh and ₹14.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First introduced in India in January 1998, Honda City has been a successful mid-size sedan. The new City has been conceptualised to carry forward its legacy, deliver supremacy and exceed previous benchmark by offering superior value proposition to its customers, the company said.

The new Honda City has been developed at Honda research and development (R&D) Centre located in Tochigi, Japan following extensive market surveys in India, ASEAN countries and other markets for people’s driving needs and lifestyles, it said.

The all-new City has been introduced in both Petrol and Diesel, powered by Honda’s superior 'Earth Dreams Technology' range of BS-6 compliant powertrains — all-new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC Petrol engine with VTC and India exclusive refined 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine respectively delivering high fuel efficiency, low emission and spirited driving performance.

While the petrol variant is priced between ₹10.90 lakh and ₹14.45 lakh, the diesel option is available between ₹12.40 lakh and ₹14.65 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

“Honda City has been our key pillar of business for more than 22 years, being one of the longest running nameplates in the Indian automotive history. With cumulative sales of more than four-million units worldwide, it has provided joy to almost eight-lakh customers in India and many more aspiring to own the model,” Gaku Nakanishi, President Chief Executive Officer, HCIL, said.

Each generation of the City has raised the bar on design, technology, quality, driving pleasure, comfort and safety, and has come with several industry firsts or segment first features, he said.

In the all-new City, the length and width has been expanded making it the longest and widest sedan in its segment. It boasts of the largest in segment dimensions including 4549 mm length and 1748 mm width. The height of the new model stands at 1489 mm and wheelbase of 2600 mm.

The new City takes a huge leap in 'Connected Car Services' with next generation of Honda Connect available as standard offering across all grades along with five-year free subscription, Nakanishi said adding that it is India’s first Connected Car with Alexa remote capability.