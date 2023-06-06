It is much better than the last year...we see some constraints here and there, and semiconductor issue is remaining. But, so far, at this moment we are not seeing much of a challenge and as I said we are expecting to grow higher by around 35 per cent in the second half of this fiscal, so we are quite confident of meeting that target. There is some problem in semiconductor supply and it had an impact. But, globally Honda Motor understands how India is important and that is why they prioritise the supply chain accordingly. We were having a tough time until three years back, but in last two years, we have started on a recovery path. Last year our financial results were quite good and that is why now we have expansions planned...as Honda India, we are the second largest in the Asia/ Oceania region. Even globally, Honda India is bigger than Japan now in terms of importance, and that is why we are pushing for more grants and future products.