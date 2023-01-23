Country’s largest scooter maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday launched a new version of Activa at a starting price of ₹74,536 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is HMSI’s first on-board-diagnostic (OBD2) compliant two-wheeler and has been launched ahead of the April deadline.

Powered by Honda’s 110cc PGM-FI engine, the Activa 2023 will be available in three variants—Standard, Deluxe and Smart— priced at ₹74,536, ₹77,036 and ₹80,537, respectively (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

“Activa had re-activated the scooter market and has remained one of the top selling two-wheelers for more than a decade now. It has undergone multiple avatars for meeting the ever-changing expectations of our customers and today we unveil the new OBD2 compliant Activa 2023 with a host of segment-first features offering more value to the customers,” Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, said here at the launch.

Honda Activa 2023 | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Some of the features of the new Activa include globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key, which incorporates features such as ‘Smart Find’ that assists in easily locating the vehicle; ‘Smart Unlock’ that makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key.

Also, it has ‘Smart Start’ that helps the rider to start the vehicle if the smart key is within the range of two meters of the vehicle.

On the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “HMSI is known for raising the bar with many technological innovations in its products like enhanced smart power (eSP) technology, double lid external fuel opening system and combi brake system (CBS). We are here yet again with another first in segment feature for a two-wheeler – Honda Smart Key in Activa 2023.”

