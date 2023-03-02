Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday launched the new City (petrol) and City e:HEV priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

While the Petrol variant of the sedan is priced at ₹11.49 lakh to ₹15.97 lakh, the e:HEV is priced at ₹18.89 to ₹20.39 lakh (all ex-showroom prices, New Delhi).

The new City comes with sporty exterior styling, elegant interior enhancements and introduction of new features for advanced safety, connectivity and convenience. Both the models are BS-6 RDE compliant on E5 fuel and E20 material compatible, the company said.

The company has expanded the City e:HEV range with a new ‘V’ grade in addition to the existing top grade ‘ZX’ providing customers with more choice and experience of advanced self-charging strong hybrid electric technology, HCIL said adding that the new City (Petrol) will also have a new entry ‘SV’ grade for wider set of customers looking to upgrade to the City brand.

“Honda City has been our strongest pillar of business, defining the mid-size sedan segment in India and has achieved immense success during its 25-year glorious legacy. With India as the lead market for the model, we are excited to introduce the New City with sportier new look and enhanced new features for advanced safety, connectivity and convenience,” Takuya Tsumura, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCIL, said.

The expansion of Honda Sensing application in new City Petrol line-up and new grade introduction for City e:HEV is aligned with Honda’s global vision to promote safety, environment friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles that meet the changing needs and preferences of today’s consumers, he added.

HCIL has sold more than nine-lakh units of the City in India over the last 25 years, the company informed.

Specifications

The new City (Petrol) comes with 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with variable timing control (VTC) to deliver high fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and spirited driving performance. This high-performance engine delivers 89 kw (121PS) @6600 rpm power and 145 Nm@4300 rpm torque, with quicker torque increase at lower engine speed. It has been mated to a 6-speed Manual Transmission and 7- speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) offering fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl respectively (under test conditions).

Similarly, the City e:HEV features Honda’s unique self-charging and highly efficient two motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with advanced Lithium-ion Battery and an engine linked direct coupling clutch.

This strong hybrid electric system produces system combined max power of 126 PS, fuel efficiency of 27.13 km/l and maximum motor torque of 253 Nm @ 0 - 3,000 rpm.