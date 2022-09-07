Honda Amaze reaches 5 lakh cumulative sales

Honda Cars India (HCIL), on Wednesday, said its popular family sedan, Amaze has cumulatively sold five-lakh units since its first introduction in 2013.

The car, presently in its second version, holds a strong position in India’s entry sedan segment and enjoys a preferred brand status among personal buyers.

Amaze is presently the largest selling model for HCIL accounting for 40 per cent of the company’s sales. Being an India centric product, the ‘Made in India’ Amaze from Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan is sold in both domestic and export markets in different countries, it said.

“Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs, but also exceeds their expectations,” Takuya Tsumura, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCIL, said.

Amaze is available in both manual transmission and CVT in petrol with 1.2L i-VTEC engine and also diesel with 1.5L i-DTEC engine. With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatics in Amaze has progressively increased from 9 per cent at the time of initial introduction in 2013 to currently more than 30 per cent.

In line with the strong market shift towards petrol during the last few years, the petrol variants of the Honda Amaze dominate the overall sales with 93 per cent, across the country, HCIL added.