Honda Motorcycle launches CB350RS priced at ₹1.96 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday added another mid-size (350-500cc) motorcycle to its portfolio with the launch CB350RS, price starting at ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

This was the global premier for this brand new motorcycle from HMSI.

An amalgamation of contemporary style and superior stance, CB350RS is the second new introduction in the CB family, which is ‘Made in India for the World’, the company said.

“Brand CB stands for realizing dreams of a true motorcycle enthusiast. Since the launch of the CB92 in 1959, it has pushed the boundaries of technology. It is a beautiful overlap of performance, comfort, style, technology and reliability. Last year, Indian riders got a chance to experience ‘made in India’ CB brand and elevate their pride of fun riding. Today, we are excited to add another chapter to the CB series," Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, said.

Exhibiting the real legacy of CB Brand, the CB350RS will add value for the Indian customer by providing contemporary style and superior stance, further enhancing the fun biking culture, he said.

Product features

CB350RS is styled to stand out from every direction. Round-shaped LED headlamp with a unique ring design accentuates the retro-modern look. The eye-shaped LED winkers, and under-seat sleek LED tail lamp outlines a timeless silhouette.

Lighter black smoked front and rear fender helps CB350RS shed an overall weight and give a sportier image. The muffler on the side gets smoky-black finish accentuated with the use of chrome. Fork boots on front suspension provide a rugged look while the Sporty looking grab rail compliments the overall design of CB350RS, the company said.

It is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine, which produces max power of 15.5 kW@5500 rpm. The advanced PGM-FI system using on-board sensors constantly ensures optimum fuel delivery to the engine as per the riding conditions allowing efficient combustion and lesser emissions.

It delivers a category-leading max torque of 30 Nm@3000 rpm, making it an easy-going versatile motorcycle for an urban daily city commute, HMSI added.