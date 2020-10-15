Honda two-wheelers crosses 25 lakh customer base in Kerala

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has announced that their cumulative sale in Kerala has crossed 25 lakh units.

The company said in a statement that while it took Honda 14 years to add the first 10 lakh customers (2001-2014), the next 15 lakh have joined the growing Honda family in just a little over 6 years in Kerala.

Supporting this growth has been Honda’s focus to nearly double its sales and service network to over 250 touch points in the State in just the past 6 years, said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

Honda is the first choice of two-wheeler customers in Kerala and the company has come up with attractive offers for customers n the festive season he said.

Barely a fortnight since its global unveiling, he said Honda’s 350cc mid-size motorcycle H’ness-CB350 has received encouraging response from motorcycle enthusiasts in the State, he said. Now over every third two-wheeler customer in Kerala buys only Honda and every second scooter customer trusts only Honda, he said adding that 64 per cent of Kerala customers are buying scooters against 29 per cent all India.