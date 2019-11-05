Honda unveils 2020 European models at EICMA

Cramped for justice
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Honda unveiled its European motorcycle line-up for 2020 at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan on Tuesday. While the company launched five new models focusing on the mid-segment in the 2018 edition of EICMA, this year’s launches span across all biking segments – commuter, roadster, adventure and racing.
In the commuter segment, the SH125i - a market leader since 2001 - has been refreshed. A new four-valve ‘eSP+’ EURO5 compliant engine powers the 2020 SH125i. Providing more top end power and stronger acceleration, this engine is more fuel-efficient than the outgoing model. The new design frees up under seat storage space as well. The SH150i also comes with similar new features.
Roadsters such as the CMX500 Rebel and CB1000R have been spruced up too. The CMX500 Rebel benefits from revised suspension, full LED lighting (including a distinctively redesigned round headlight), a new gear position indicator, slipper clutch, a more comfortable seat and new exhaust. Cosmetic changes have also been made to the CB1000R, which now comes with new colour schemes.
With about 50,000 bikes selling in Europe alone each year, the Africa twin and the Africa twin Adventure Sport bikes are much sought after in the adventure biking space. Powered by a lighter and more powerful 1100cc parallel twin engine- increasing both power and torque while meeting Euro5 requirements - both versions of the 2020 Africa Twin use a lighter, narrower frame, improving both agility and comfort.
The all-new racing bikes - CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP - come with a new frame and engine draw strongly on Honda’s RC213V MotoGP technology. In both variants, a cutting-edge aerodynamic package now gives more precise calculations of yaw, pitch and roll to allow finer control of bike behaviour. Both bikes will be available in two colour schemes: a Grand Prix Red and a Matte Pearl Black.
(The writer is in Milan at the invitation of Honda Motor Co)
