Honeywell has inaugurated its Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) manufacturing facility in Gurugram, India. A product of India’s Make in India initiative, the AGL system is fully conceived and manufactured within the country.

The AGL system, which is crucial to airport operations and adheres to stringent safety and regulatory guidelines established by global aviation standards and governing bodies, will be manufactured in a 41,000-square-foot facility.

Comprising an array of ground-installed luminaires and associated components, the solution is pivotal in guiding aircraft during landing and navigation towards the designated parking area, ensuring operational continuity even under unfavourable weather conditions, the company said in a release.

The LED lights are engineered for heightened endurance, extended lifespan, and improved energy efficiency. They offer enhanced visibility, simplified replacement procedures, and reduced maintenance demands, all contributing to streamlining an airport’s operational expenses.

“We are delighted to step up the manufacturing line for the advanced airfield ground lighting system, which is completely designed, developed and manufactured in the country. These highly advanced solutions are key to meeting the airport’s need for balance in compliance, safety, and environmental standards,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India.

Honeywell’s new LED lighting innovation for runways and taxiways, coupled with its suite of aviation solutions, will contribute to elevating both safety and operational efficiency in airfield ground lighting activities, Modi added.

The Indian aviation sector is projected to invest up to $12 billion and expand to 220 airports by 2025, from the present 148. Honeywell AGL solutions being developed and engineered in India are Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified and compliant with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

