Real estate platform Housing.com on Thursday announced a strategic investment in Easiloan, a fintech start-up focussed on digitising home loan offerings, for an undisclosed amount. The investment is seen as a step ahead towards Housing.com’s plans to be among the digital home loan origination platform.

Established in 2021 by Pramod Kathuria, Easiloan is a digital home loan marketplace offering personalised, end-to-end home loan solutions through collaborations with over 20 banks across India. The platform employs customer profile-based matchmaking, enabling users to compare, select, and process home loans seamlessly.

Easiloan raised seed funding from Tomorrow Capital in 2021 and demonstrated strong traction in terms of customer acquisition, loan disbursement and expansion in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

According to Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com, the plan is to offer an exhaustive suite of real estate services. The partnership with Easiloan marks a “seminal step in that direction”.

“Mortgages are an organic expansion within the digital real estate sphere, driven by the large customer base that we have cultivated on our platform,” he said.

Estimates show a 16 per cent growth in the overall home loan portfolio from December 2021 to December 2022, reaching a staggering $108.14 billion in disbursed loans in 2022 alone.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit