Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Monday said it has secured a long-term contract from ONGC Petro additions (OPaL) for supply of natural gas to their mega petrochemical complex at Dahej.

OPaL, a joint venture of ONGC, GAIL and GSPC, requires the gas to operate its own captive power plant (CPP) to support its power and steam requirements.

“HPCL won the contract through competitive bidding against a tender floated by OPaL. HPCL will supply 13.53 Trillion British thermal units (Btu) of natural gas to OPaL during October 23 to May 26,” the CPSU oil marketing company (OMC) said in a regulatory filing on BSE.

HPCL is focused on building a strong foothold in petrochemicals, fertilisers and other sectors, it added.

Vehicle maintenance

HPCL has also entered into an agreement with Automin Car Services, a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to set up co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres across India.

Petromin is a leading mobility solutions player in automotive technology, with more than 700 multi-brand quick-service outlets across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The partnership would offer a range of solutions under one roof, including lube change, light repairs, periodic maintenance, battery replacement, tyre service, air-conditioning repairs, and eco-car wash facilities.

The co-branded HP-Petromin Express vehicle service centres will be located in select HPCL retail outlets in metros and other major cities across the country.