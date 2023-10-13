With the Covid pandemic impacting the way organizations deal with employees, human resource experts today highlighted the challenges of the hybrid model, high attrition rates, and the impact of AI in this space at a seminar conducted by Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) attended by over 400 HR professionals, academicians, and students.

Fr. Dr. Roy Abraham, Director, XIME- Bangalore commenced the inaugural session with a welcome address, emphasizeing the transformative power of HR.

Professor J. Philip, the Chairman of XIME Bangalore was the seminar chairman. Pravin Iyer, MD of Relicare Tech Services, Deenadayalan, the founder of Skill Academy, and Prof. C.P. Ravindranathan, Chairman of XIME Kochi, were also a part of the event

Professor Philip highlighted the importance of ‘bringing back family values’ to an organization. He noted that the hybrid work model, such as team building in a virtual environment, cultural challenges, power shifts, evolving performance assessment methods, and employee retention were some critical issues that organsations face today.

S. Deenadayalan, founder of Skill Academy, stressed the future of manufacturing and the importance of entrepreneurship, originality, and resilience in a rapidly changing landscape.

Pravin Iyer discussed the impact of artificial and natural intelligence, the influence of Covid-19 on work trends, and the shift towards hybrid models. He underlined the need for a balance between on-site and remote work, the efficiency of virtual meetings, and the growing importance of employee well-being.