Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday announced the transition of its Beauty and Personal Care division to Beauty & Wellbeing (B&W) and Personal Care (PC) businesses from April 1, 2024.

The company also announced changes and appointments to its management committee deepening the focus in the Beauty and Personal Care division.

Harman Dhillon will join the HUL MC as Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Kartik Chandrasekhar will join the MC as Executive Director, Personal Care from April 1, 2024. Madhusudhan Rao the present executive director of the B&E and PC business has decided to retire from the company.

Arun Neelakantan will join the company as MC as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) from January 1, 2024.

Further, Tarun Bajaj is appointed as an Independent director on its board from December 1,2023..

“As we embark on our next phase of growth and transformation, we will combine our scale and discipline with innovation and agility to serve our consumers even better and build a future-fit business. BPC continues to be a source of value creation for us. However, the business model, innovation rhythm and competitive landscape for both, B&W and PC are diverging. The transition will allow us to bring more focus, and leverage our strong portfolio in both businesses. I am glad to have seasoned business leaders like Harman and Kartik to lead B&W and PC, respectively. As a company, we need to stay ahead of the trends, build new capabilities, and leverage technology to be future-ready. I am confident that Arun will help the company leverage the digital infrastructure in India and accelerate the next phase of HUL’s transformation programme,” said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, of HUL.