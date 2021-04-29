HUL posts 13 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,191 cr in Q4

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,191 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, a 13.05 per cent increase compared to the preceding quarter of the year. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,938 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year.
Total income during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 12,542, a 2.5 per cent increase compared to the third quarter’s total income of Rs 12,235 crore.
On a year-on-year basis, the consolidated net profit increased 44.9 per cent compared to a net profit of Rs 1,512 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter. The total income during the quarter under review increased 32.36 per cent y-o-y compared to Q4FY20’s total income of Rs 9,475 crore.
Domestic consumer growth was at 21 per cent with underlying volume growth of 16 per cent, said HUL. The health, hygiene and nutrition segment, forming around 80 per cent of the company’s business, grew in double-digits in the third consecutive quarter, while discretionary and out-of-home categories improved sequentially, it added.
“Our in-quarter performance was strong on both the top-line and bottom-line. Despite challenging times, in FY’21 our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain. We have delivered on our multi stakeholder business model. Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period. Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume-led competitive growth,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL India.
The recent surge in Covid cases is of serious concern and ensuring the safety and well-being of people remains our top priority, Mehta added.
The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 17 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM. Together with interim dividend of Rs 14 per share, the total dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2021 amounts to Rs 31 per share. During the year, special dividend of Rs 9.5 per share was also paid, it said.
The company’s homecare segment posted a growth of 15 per cent, the beauty and personal care segment posted a growth of 20 per cent, and the foods and refreshment segment posted a growth of 36 per cent. “Nutrition volumes grew in double digits and we launched Rs 2 sachets in Horlicks and Boost. Our goal remains to drive penetration in this category,” said HUL.
For the full year, HUL delivered sales of around Rs 45,000 crore, said Srinivas Phatak, CFO, HUL.
When asked about the demand outlook amid the uncertainties of the second wave of the pandemic during a press conference on Thursday, Mehta said: “We had great momentum coming into this new fiscal year and the first two weeks of the new year (first two weeks of April) were again the same momentum building on. The last two weeks had disturbances but the disturbance or disruption is not as severe as what we saw last April. As far as the underlying offtake and consumption is concerned, it is too early to say what impact it will have.”
“Right now, supply chains are running and even in places where there are localised lockdowns, the stores are open in most places. So, the business, albeit impacted to some extent, is still running,” added Mehta.
At HUL, we are very bullish on India, said Mehta. “And we have now, after what happened last year, built in resilience within our system so that if there are fluctuations in demand, we can cope with it...While disruption will be a way of life, I believe we have also learnt to navigate through this turbulence much better than at the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.
“At this stage, I firmly believe, looking at what has happened, it is not going to be as bad as what happened in the June quarter of last year,” said Mehta.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...