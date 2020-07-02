HUL's Fair & Lovely to be known as Glow & Lovely

Fair & Lovely has been renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said on Thursday. The men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome'.

HUL had said in a statement on June 25 that it would drop the usage of the word ‘fair’ from its flagship skin cream brand Fair & Lovely. The move was seen as a way to distance itself from its colourism-tainted legacy.

“Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition,” the company said.

Glow & Lovely amasses more than Rs 2,000 crore in India and is said to be the largest selling skin cream in the country.

HUL’s move to rebrand the skin cream brand comes close on the heels of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) recent announcement that it would exit the fairness beauty space.

Outcries and debates over the issue of colourism and racism have been reinvigorated in recent times, post the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police. This has seeped into the collective conscience of people world over, which has also kickstarted a fresh debate on fairness products and other factors that may have inadvertently perpetuated racism.