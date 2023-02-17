Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced that its detergent brand, Surf excel crossing the $1 billion turnover mark on Friday.

The company stated the brand leveraged Unilever’s research & development expertise to design unique solutions for India and have deployed them effectively across the country. Further with the establishment of the manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, Surf excel has further widened its manufacturing and distribution network.

“Surf excel has not just addressed societal and parenting tensions through its communication, but also led the innovation agenda in the category by being obsessed with emerging trends and consumer pain points. Surf excel has played a pioneering role by being the first to launch and scale up superior bars through proprietary technology, washing machine specialist products, detergent liquids, liquid capsules and stain-removing sprays, thereby reshaping the market through premiumisation,” said Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited.