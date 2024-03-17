Hyderabad’s love for Biryani is unmatched, with the city ordering a whopping 13 million biryanis in the past 12 months. With the city making 1 in 5 biryani orders in India, Hyderabad has been crowned as India’s biryani capital.

Biryani was also the most ordered dish in the country, according to How India Swiggy’s 2023 report with an average of 2.5 biryanis ordered per second, said Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery platform.

Of the 13 million biryanis, the highest orders were placed for chicken biryani followed by veg biryani, chicken dum biryani and mutton biryani, says Swiggy.

Of the 13 million biryanis, the highest orders were placed for chicken biryani followed by veg biryani, chicken dum biryani and mutton biryani, says Swiggy.

Data for south says that Bangalore was second with 10 million Biryanis ordered in the last 12 months while Chennai was this with 5 million biriyanis.

Data for south says that Bangalore was second with 10 million Biryanis ordered in the last 12 months while Chennai was this with 5 million biriyanis.

Whether it’s a casual lunch with friends or a cozy family dinner, Biryani continues to be the go-to choice for food lovers in the three cities. Its rich blend of flavours and aromas, coupled with the perfect mix of spices and ingredients, makes it a culinary delight that is hard to resist, Swiggy said.