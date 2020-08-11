Hyundai achieves 5-lakh sales of Creta

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday said it has achieved the milestone of five-lakh domestic sales.

“Hyundai Creta has been the blockbuster model in the Indian automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015. Redefining the SUV landscape in India, Creta's supremacy transpires from Hyundai’s technological prowess and innovation, outperforming the industry benchmarks in all aspects. With the 5-lakh sales mark, the Creta has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said.

He further said that HMIL has also contributed strongly in the utility vehicle segment with four SUVs — all new Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric registering sale of 34,212 units (April-July) showcasing customer acceptance of SUVs in the Hyundai portfolio leading to higher brand affinity.

The all new Creta has also been the best-selling SUV for three consecutive months — May, June and July. It received over 65,000 bookings since the launch in March.

The all new Creta is powered by new BS-6 engines — 1.5 L MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 L U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and powerful 1.4 L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT).