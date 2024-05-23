Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) organised the ‘Samarth Assistive Devices Conclave’ as part of its social initiative aimed at promoting inclusion for disabled individuals across India. During the event, 72 technologically advanced assistive devices were distributed to people with disabilities in collaboration with its NGO partner, Samarthanam Trust.

Under its ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative, HMIL plans to distribute a total of 684 assistive devices over the next three years. These devices will include hearing aids, wheelchairs, digital kits for the visually impaired, bionic limbs, and other assistive tools. The goal of the company is to expand the mobility, vision, hearing, and communication abilities of the recipients.

Also read: Need for national policy on assistive technology

HMIL hosted an International Bilateral Blind Men’s Cricket Series in March 2024, with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India. The series was a 5-match event between Indian Men’s Blind Cricket Team and the Sri Lankan team.

“In order to expand the reach and educate users about the products, we are planning to visit schools and our media partner NDTV will aid us in spreading the social message. Providing assistive devices is a step towards strengthening our commitment for the nation’s comprehensive development. Through innovative solutions, we are determined to unlock the potential of individuals with disabilities and pave the way for a more empathetic and inclusive society,” said Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

‘Samarth by Hyundai’ was launched in November 2023, under which Hyundai Motor India also ensures that its website is user-friendly for people with disabilities. The company also plans to make its physical locations accessible and accommodating to people with disabilities.

Hyundai Motor India is developing and introducing swivel seats and accessories with MOBIS in an attempt to expand the accessibility of the cars for people with disabilities.

(Reported by BL intern Meghna Barik)