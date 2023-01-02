Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday announced elevations in its senior management leadership.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) has been elevated as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing sales, marketing, service and product strategy.

Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has also been elevated as the Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing production, quality management and supply chain, the company said in a statement.

“In addition to their new elevated roles, Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as Wholetime Directors on the HMIL Board,” the company said. It added that the elevations are effective from January 1.

“The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognise and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles and verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building a meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees,” said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL.

Garg joined HMIL as Director of Sales and Marketing in December 2019, after a stint of 25 years with Maruti Suzuki India.