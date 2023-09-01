Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday said it registered domestic sales of 53,830 units in August, a jump of 8.72 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis as compared with 49,510 units in the corresponding month last year.

Exports also grew by 38.72 per cent YoY to 17,605 units during the month as compared with 12,700 units in August 2022. It has led to the total sales growth of around 15 per cent YoY to 71,435 units during the month as against 62,210 units in same month last year.

“HMIL’s August 2023 sales number (domestic plus exports) is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets. The festival season in India has kicked-off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in Kerala market and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported domestic sales growth of 26 per cent YoY to 37,270 units in August as compared with 29,852 units in corresponding month last year.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, “As we clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 37,270 in a month with a growth of 26 per cent. We also registered an overall growth of 19 per cent for the month of August. While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scaleup.”

MG Motor India also reported a nine per cent YoY growth in its retail sales at 4,185 units in August as against 3,823 units in August 2022.