Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ gets good traction from smaller towns too

Hyundai Motor India’s online purchase platform ‘Click to Buy’ which was launched in March, is getting a lot of traction not only from urban and semi-urban areas, but from tier-2 and tier-3 as well, the company said.

“We are witnessing nearly a quarter of our traction from metros while the remaining is from Tier-2 and -3 cities. Earlier, we also thought the traction would only come from the urban areas, but it is not. We are optimistic about traction building from metro cities,” Brijesh Gubbi Suresh, Group Head and Assistant Vice President, New Business Strategy, HMIL, said.

Without giving any numbers, he said the numbers will increase in the future, and since the platform is in a nascent, there is a lot of room for growth in future.

The company launched the newer version of the ‘Click to Buy’ on Wednesday. The end-to-end online car buying platform has been curated to provide future retail experience to Indian customers.

“Aligned with our Business Slogan ‘Future Ready’, we are introducing the next generation of online car buying with ‘Click to Buy’ that enriches customer experience with first-in-industry features to offer a seamless and convenient online purchase journey. With the entire automotive ecosystem evolving around us, digital car buying platforms such as ‘Click to Buy’ will become the new normal,” WS Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, HMIL, said.

Since the launch of ‘Click to Buy’), the company has received over seven lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 15,000 registrations in two months,” he added.

All Hyundai models, including all new Creta and new Verna, are available on Click to Buy website and this would act as an additional sales channel for over 600 Hyundai dealerships, the company said.

According to a study by the company, 90 per cent of automobile sales in India are digitally influenced and 44 per cent of the customers consider purchasing a car online.

It also said 70 per cent customers would avoid physical visits to compare financing and deals.