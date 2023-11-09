In the first 34 matches, the live broadcast of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup attracted the eyeballs of nearly 430 million viewers on TV. Quoting BARC data, Disney Star said the total watch time (consumption) on television for the live broadcast of the marquee tournament has witnessed a 10 per cent increase compared to the 2019 edition so far.

This growth reflects the unwavering passion and enthusiasm of cricket fans, and the impact of Team India’s strong run through the tournament, the statement added.

“Notably, all India matches have registered peak live concurrency of more than 50 million viewers with the highest peak concurrency being 80 million viewers for the India vs New Zealand match. The Average Time Spent (ATS) per viewer for the tournament has witnessed a significant growth of 18 per cent, emphasising the keen interest in the competition,” the broadcaster added.

As India, South Africa, and Australia confirm their place in the semi-finals of this edition, the battle for the coveted fourth spot intensifies, with Pakistan and New Zealand locked in fierce competition for their spot in the semi-finals.