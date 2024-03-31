Anticipating the scorching temperatures across the country, ice cream makers are expecting high demand and a 20 per cent sales growth year-on-year, this summer.

Companies are focusing on incorporating trending food concepts on social media into ice cream for the domestic market.

“We are launching 12 new flavours from Indian traditional flavours to modern twists on classic favourites. Summer specials Ratnagiri Hapus, Jaljeera, Kalakhatta and rose-flavoured ice cream for a refreshing modern twist to classic favourites. Considering the current K–wave among consumers, we are also expanding the LOTTE range by adding new Korean-inspired products in the coming months,” said Komal Anand, the Managing Director of Havmor Ice Cream, a part of LOTTE Wellfood Co. Ltd.

Further, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country between March and May.

Baskin Robbins India is expected to introduce new flavours of ice cream.

“These include new sundaes developed in collaboration with leading brands, Ice cream Rocks and Doublet Bars. We are also readying to introduce our new summer campaign across platforms. These initiatives will effectively grow our brands’ availability as well as visibility and enable us to repeat a nearly 20 per cent growth over the last year,” said Mohit Khattar, Chief Executive Officer of Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd. – Baskin Robbins India.

Production uptick

With the dip in raw material prices and surge in demand, ice cream companies have ramped up production.

Also read: Kedaara Capital picks up majority stake in ice cream maker Dairy Day

The Indian ice cream industry which was valued at $3 billion in 2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.49 per cent during 2023-28.

“To cater to the growing demand, we have increased the production capacity in the existing factories and will be ready to service more demand through our upcoming factory in Pune starting July- August 2024. The category has a lot of headroom for growth, and brands with a national footprint have been growing at a CAGR of about 20-25 per cent post-COVID,” added Komal Anand.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit