iD Fresh Food on Monday opened a new manufacturing plant in Haryana. The 15,000-square-foot unit is built with an investment of ₹20 crore. It is the company’s fifth production facility after Bengaluru, Dubai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

According to the fresh food company, the latest expansion was necessary to keep up with rising demand in the northern region, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region. The plant will produce 15 tonnes of idly and dosa batter, and four tonnes of Malabar and wheat parotta per day. Additionally, the production of parottas can be increased in response to consumer demand. The new factory is expected to generate ₹50 crore additional revenue in FY23, said the company.

“The demand for our idly and dosa batter, along with our Malabar parottas, has been growing, particularly in the northern markets. In order to deliver on our promise of making fresh, healthy food, without any preservatives or chemicals, easily accessible to all, it was important to invest in a new manufacturing plant,” said PC Musthafa, CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food.

For distribution, doorstep deliveries through e-commerce platforms will continue to play a strategic role, according to the company. It is also expanding its offline distribution in the Delhi-NCR region across modern and traditional trade stores.

iD Fresh expects the manufacturing facility in Haryana to strengthen its pan-India presence and make tier-two markets such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Agra more accessible.

The company says it currently serves over 45 cities through 30,000 retail locations in India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The natural product line from the Bengaluru-based company includes squeeze and fry vada batter, Malabar parotta, wheat chapati, paneer, curd, and three blends of instant filter coffee liquid, and more.