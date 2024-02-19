Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Monday, announced the opening of Ginger Ahmedabad at Changodar. This will be the seventh hotel of IHCL in Ahmedabad district across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands, stated an official release here.

The 102-key hotel at Changodar is located about 20 km from Ahmedabad city. Changodar is a thriving hub for business and home to diverse manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. Deepika Rao, Executive Vice-President - New Businesses, Hotel Openings and Corporate Communications, IHCL, said, “The inauguration of this hotel underscores IHCL’s robust footprint across pivotal micro markets in Ahmedabad. Ginger Ahmedabad, Changodar, is poised to serve the significant industrial clusters in its vicinity.”

Ginger Ahmedabad, Changodar, also features over 4,600 sq ft of meeting and banquet facilities.

