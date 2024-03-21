Sterling & Wilson on Thursday said that Sterling Generators has tied up with Spanish firm Tecnicas Reunidas for the joint development of a 1 megawatt electric (MWe) hydrogen electrolyser in India.

The hydrogen electrolyser, a key stage in manufacturing of green hydrogen, is planned to be commissioned in the last quarter of 2024 and can be scaled up to 10 MW, Sterling & Wilson said.

Sterling Generators CEO Sanjay Jadhav said the agreement will strengthen India’s adoption of green hydrogen as a key component of its ambitious renewable energy targets. It will help transform India’s abundant solar and wind resources into a strategic advantage in green hydrogen production.

Hydrogen is a universal, light and highly reactive fuel. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called an electrolyser. In this process, an electrical current is used to separate hydrogen from oxygen in water.

If the utilised electric current is derived from renewable energy, then hydrogen is produced without emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere (green hydrogen). Electrolysis is therefore a promising option for carbon-free hydrogen production from renewable resources.

Tecnicas Reunidas Director Energy Transition Joaquín Pérez de Ayala said “We are certain that this agreement will help the integration of green hydrogen into India’s energy landscape, while holding the potential to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy industry and transport. It will strengthen technical ties and knowledge sharing between India and Spain, while further stimulating innovation, economic development and paving the way for a greener future.”

