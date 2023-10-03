Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company’s stake in Adani Enterprises has crossed 5 per cent, exchange filing data showed.

Through its arm Green Viality RSC Ltd, IHC acquired 6.4 lakh shares in the open market today taking its stake in the Adani Group flagship to 5.04 per cent from 4.98 per cent before.

Commenting on the increase in stake, IHC said, “This strategic increase reflects IHC’s conviction in the world leading incubation model of AEL and we believe that the inherent strength of airports, data centres, green hydrogen, and various other verticals being incubated under AEL and that it is poised to uniquely capitalise on India’s robust growth journey.”

It added that it continued to explore unique investment opportunities in India to maximise shareholder returns.

Last week, IHC had announced paring stakes in Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions, saying that it had signed an agreement with a buyer whose name was not disclosed.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 1.1 per cent lower at ₹2,387.25 on the NSE.