IIFL Finance raises ₹100 crore via NCDs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 17, 2020 Published on November 17, 2020

IIFL Finance on Tuesday said it has raised ₹100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

It said the debentures will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the NSE.

“The finance committee of the board of directors of the company.... approved allotment of 1,000 non convertible debentures.....of face value of Rs. 0 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to ₹100 crore, on private placement basis,” IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.

