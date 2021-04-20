IIL confident of Covaxin rollout by August

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With its expertise in rabies vaccine production using the vero cell platform, public sector vaccine-maker Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), an arm of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is confident of starting Covaxin production by July/August as this vaccine uses the same technology, a top company official said.
The Centre is looking to accelerate production of the indigenous vaccine and has roped in IIL, Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corporation (BIBCOL) and Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation — to collectively provide 10-15 million doses a month by August-September.
“We would need to repurpose our facilities. But we don’t see any big challenge to start Covid-19 vaccine production. The Covid-19 vaccine uses vero cell platform, which is what we use in our rabies vaccine. So, in terms of assimilation of technology, we don’t see any major challenge,” the official told BusinessLine.
He, however, refused to divulge further details about the quantity being planned for production and the probable revenue-sharing or royalty payments involved with the vaccine developers, Bharat Biotech and ICMR.
The indigenous inactivated vaccine is developed using Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell derived platform technology. “We will make a few million doses a month,” the official informed.
