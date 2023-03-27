Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India and the state drug control administration for manufacture of the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine.

Hyderabad-based IIL tied up with the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also called Polyvac, Vietnam, on this venture

“We had humble beginnings with Polyvac in 2016 and worked tirelessly throughout, including the Covid-19 period. We have successfully completed all phases of product development to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities in India,’‘ K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, said in a release on Monday.

Also read: IIL ties up with CIFA for developing vaccine for fish disease

“The Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine is listed in the UIP of India and is an important vaccine for our country. IIL’s collaborative effort will help in the immunisation of several million children against measles and rubella, ’‘ he added.

Polyvac, Vietnam will supply the Measles vaccine component toIIL under an exclusive agreement. Rubella vaccine components will be produced by IIL, to manufacture a combined MR vaccine.

This Live Attenuated MR vaccine adds to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) of India. This vaccine has been proven to be immunogenic and safe for people of 9 months to 49 years.

India, along with other WHO South-East Asia Region member countries, have resolved to eliminate measles and control rubella/ congenital rubella syndrome (CRS).

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has run a phased measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign in children in the age group of 9 months to less than 15 years across the nation.

The Measles-Rubella campaign is part of global efforts to reduce illness and deaths due to measles and rubella/ CRS in the country. Measles immunisation directly contributes to the reduction of mortality in children under-five, and in combination with the rubella vaccine, it will control rubella and prevent CRS.