IIL Q1 net profit down to ₹24 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 14, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

Listed crop protection firm Insecticides India Limited reported net Q1 profit of ₹24 crore as against ₹36 crore in the corresponding period last financial year, company said on Friday. The total revenue of the Delhi-based IIL went up to ₹410 crore, nearly 14 per cent more than ₹358 crore in FY20 Q1.

The release said all segments of the business witnessed revenue growth. While branded sales increased by 16 per cent and contributed to 73 per cent of the total revenue, exports increased by 53 per cent and institutional sales by five per cent.

